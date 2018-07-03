Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard is nothing short of a #PeakTV blessing.
This handy cheat sheet lists the status of more than 150 offerings on both basic and premium cable networks. Due to issues related to length as well as our own sanity, not every series is included. Nor should they be. (Our Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard can be found here, while our brand-new Streaming Renewal Scorecard can be found here.)
We’ll be refreshing this list as needed with the latest renewals, cancellations and premiere dates, so bookmark this bad boy and check back for updates.
And now the Scorecard, grouped alphabetically by cable network:
AMC
Better Call Saul: Season 4 premieres Aug. 6
Dietland: Season 1 finale airs July 30
Fear the Walking Dead: Season 4 resumes Aug. 12
Humans: Season 3 finale airs July 24
Into the Badlands: Season 3A finale aired June 17; return date TBA
Preacher: Season 3 premiered June 24
The Son: Season 2 premieres later this year
The Terror: Renewed for Season 2
The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 9
AUDIENCE
Condor: Season 1 finale airs Aug. 15
Hit the Road: Season 1 finale aired Dec. 19, 2017
ICE: Season 2 finale aired May 30
Loudermilk: Renewed for Season 2
Mr. Mercedes: Season 2 premieres Aug. 22
You Me Her: Season 3 finale aired May 22
BBC AMERICA
Doctor Who: Renewed for Season 11
Killing Eve: Renewed for Season 2
Luther: Renewed for Season 5
BET
Being Mary Jane: Officially cancelled; two-hour wrap-up movie to air in 2018
BRAVO
Dirty John: Ordered to Series (two-season commitment)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Series finale airs July 19
Imposters: Officially cancelled
CARTOON NETWORK
Adventure Time: Renewed through (final) Season 10
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim): Renewed for 70 additional episodes
CINEMAX
Outcast: Season 2 premieres July 20
Strike Back: Renewed for Season 6
CMT
Nashville: Series finale airs July 26
COMEDY CENTRAL
Another Period: Season 3 finale aired March 20
Broad City: Renewed for (final) Season 5
Corporate: Renewed for Season 2
Detroiters: Season 2 premiered June 21
Drunk History: Season 5 finale airs July 24; Renewed for Season 6
Inside Amy Schumer: Renewed for Season 5
Nathan for You: Season 4 finale aired Nov. 9, 2017
South Park: Renewed for Seasons 22 and 23
DISNEY CHANNEL
Andi Mack: Season 2 finale airs Aug. 13; Renewed for Season 3
Raven’s Home: Season 2 premiered June 25
E!
The Arrangement: Officially cancelled
The Royals: Season 4 finale aired May 13
EPIX
Berlin Station: Renewed for Season 3
Deep State: Season 1 premiered June 17
Get Shorty: Season 2 premieres Aug. 12