Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard is nothing short of a #PeakTV blessing.

This handy cheat sheet lists the status of more than 150 offerings on both basic and premium cable networks. Due to issues related to length as well as our own sanity, not every series is included. Nor should they be. (Our Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard can be found here, while our brand-new Streaming Renewal Scorecard can be found here.)

We’ll be refreshing this list as needed with the latest renewals, cancellations and premiere dates, so bookmark this bad boy and check back for updates.

And now the Scorecard, grouped alphabetically by cable network:

AMC

Better Call Saul: Season 4 premieres Aug. 6

Dietland: Season 1 finale airs July 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 4 resumes Aug. 12

Humans: Season 3 finale airs July 24

Into the Badlands: Season 3A finale aired June 17; return date TBA

Preacher: Season 3 premiered June 24

The Son: Season 2 premieres later this year

The Terror: Renewed for Season 2

The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 9

AUDIENCE

Condor: Season 1 finale airs Aug. 15

Hit the Road: Season 1 finale aired Dec. 19, 2017

ICE: Season 2 finale aired May 30

Loudermilk: Renewed for Season 2

Mr. Mercedes: Season 2 premieres Aug. 22

You Me Her: Season 3 finale aired May 22

BBC AMERICA

Doctor Who: Renewed for Season 11

Killing Eve: Renewed for Season 2

Luther: Renewed for Season 5

BET

Being Mary Jane: Officially cancelled; two-hour wrap-up movie to air in 2018

BRAVO

Dirty John: Ordered to Series (two-season commitment)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Series finale airs July 19

Imposters: Officially cancelled

CARTOON NETWORK

Adventure Time: Renewed through (final) Season 10

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim): Renewed for 70 additional episodes

CINEMAX

Outcast: Season 2 premieres July 20

Strike Back: Renewed for Season 6

CMT

Nashville: Series finale airs July 26

COMEDY CENTRAL

Another Period: Season 3 finale aired March 20

Broad City: Renewed for (final) Season 5

Corporate: Renewed for Season 2

Detroiters: Season 2 premiered June 21

Drunk History: Season 5 finale airs July 24; Renewed for Season 6

Inside Amy Schumer: Renewed for Season 5

Nathan for You: Season 4 finale aired Nov. 9, 2017

South Park: Renewed for Seasons 22 and 23

DISNEY CHANNEL

Andi Mack: Season 2 finale airs Aug. 13; Renewed for Season 3

Raven’s Home: Season 2 premiered June 25

E!

The Arrangement: Officially cancelled

The Royals: Season 4 finale aired May 13

EPIX

Berlin Station: Renewed for Season 3

Deep State: Season 1 premiered June 17

Get Shorty: Season 2 premieres Aug. 12