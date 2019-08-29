Queen of the South Gets Season 5 Renewal at USA Network

RELATED STORIES Mr. Robot's Final Season Gets Premiere Date — Watch a Holiday-Themed Trailer

Long may she reign!

USA Network on Thursday announced that it has renewed Queen of the South for a fifth season. The pickup comes just hours ahead of the drama’s Season 4 finale (airing at 10/9c).

Based on the international bestseller La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South centers on Teresa Mendoza (I Am Legend‘s Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Thursday’s finale, her attempts to solidify a new business deal and take down an enemy are infringed upon by an unexpected visitor.

With Queen of the South set to return, that leaves Suits spinoff Pearson as USA’s only series currently awaiting renewal. The cabler’s roster also includes The Purge (returning for Season 2 Tuesday, Oct. 15), The Sinner (which was renewed for Season 3) and the final season of Mr. Robot (premiering Sunday, Oct. 6; watch trailer). Upcoming series include Bravo transplant Dirty John, the Rosario Dawson vehicle Briarpatch (premiering in 2020; watch trailer) and the Jason Bourne spinoff Treadstone (premiering Oct. 15).

TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Queen of the South's Season 5 pickup.