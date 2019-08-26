Rosario Dawson Unnerves a Very Strange Town in USA Network's First Trailer for Briarpatch Adaptation

RELATED STORIES WWE's NXT Moves to USA Network, Opposite TNT's All Elite Wrestling

Allegra Dill has questions about her sister’s murder — but a most peculiar small town is not in any rush to answer them, in the first trailer for USA Network’s Briarpatch anthology.

Based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, executive-produced by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail and written for television by Andy Greenwald, Briarpatch stars Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s Daredevil et al) as the aforementioned investigator, who returns to her hometown to look into the “explosive” murder of her sister. From mysterious deaths and corruption to occasional car explosions and zoo animals on the loose, the first trailer (embedded above) promises “a wild ride through Saint Disgrace,” as what begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring Allegra’s corrupt hometown to its knees.

The cast also includes Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.), Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist), Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) and Ed Asner (ohh, Mr. Grant!).

The first two of Briarpatch‘s 10 episodes will world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, while the series itself will land on USA Network sometime in 2020.