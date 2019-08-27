Mr. Robot's Final Season Gets Premiere Date — Watch a Holiday-Themed Trailer

RELATED STORIES Mr. Robot Final Season Sneak Peek: Elliot Gets Grilled — 'How Many People Have Had to Suffer Because of You?'

Mr. Robot‘s return date is no longer password-protected: The fourth and final season of USA Network’s crypto-thriller will premiere Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

USA has also unveiled a new trailer for Mr. Robot‘s final run, which is set during the holiday season. And indeed, we see New York City decked out in Christmas decorations and hear a creepy piano rendition of “Silent Night” playing as Elliot declares, “We need to get back to work.” We see quick shots of a troubled Darlene, a mid-sob Angela, a few violent confrontations and a dead body being loaded into a coroner’s van as Mr. Robot warns Elliot that the path he’s headed down doesn’t come with a happy ending.

“What you’re about to do is crossing a line,” he tells Elliot… who replies, “It’s a little late for that, don’t you think?” (Yikes.)

Season 4 — which will consist of 13 episodes — “will pick up where the third season finale left off, delving into the pros and cons of Elliot hitting ‘send’ on the email that could reverse 5/9,” according to the network’s official synopsis.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Mr. Robot‘s final update, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you ready to log on one more time?