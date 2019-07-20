TVLine Items: Archer Renewed at FXX, Walking Dead Casting and More

Archer is staying in the danger zone: FXX has renewed the animated comedy for Season 11, to air in 2020.

“We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a spy world that has continued without him for the past three years,” executive producer Casey Willis said in a statement.

Archer: 1999‘s penultimate episode airs Wednesday, July 24 at 10/9c.

* Thora Birch (Ghost World, Hocus Pocus) and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) have been cast in The Walking Dead Season 10:

Thora Birch as Gamma and Kevin Carol as Virgil.

* Veronica Mars vet Chris Lowell will appear in the series finale of iZombie, creator Rob Thomas announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

* Original Arrow cast member Katie Cassidy will make her directorial debut with one of the final season’s 10 episodes.

* Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy have joined the voice cast of Disney Junior’s animated adventure series The Rocketeer, inspired by Dave Stevens’ superhero comic books and the 1991 movie. The series follows Kit Secord after she learns she’s secretly next in line to become a rocket-pack wearing superhero who can fly. Campbell — who portrayed The Rocketeer in the movie — and Najimy will play Kit’s parents.

* Star Trek: Short Treks will return to CBS All Access with new shorts featuring Ethan Peck’s Spock, Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, it was announced during the Star Trek panel at Comic-Con on Saturday. The six new Short Treks will also include the return of infamous Trek creatures the Tribbles and a sneak peek at the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes teaser for The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance, premiering Friday, Aug. 30:

