Anna Paquin's Flack Renewed at Pop, Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim Join Cast

Pop TV has caught itself some more Flack, renewing the Anna Paquin-led drama for a second season.

The cabler also announced that Paquin’s The Piano co-star, Sam Neill, as well as Hawaii Five-0 alum Daniel Dae Kim, have boarded the cast for Season 2, while executive producer (and husband-of-Paquin) Stephen Moyer will direct two episodes.

Filming on the six-episode co-production with UKTV’s W Network is underway now, in London.

In Flack, Paquin stars as Robyn, an American PR exec living in London whose work and home lives collided catastrophically at the end of Season 1, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad addictions. Neill will have a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a very complicated relationship with PR agency boss Caroline (played by Sophie Okonedo CBE), while Kim will play Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at the firm.

Also back for Season 2 are Lydia Wilson as Eve, and Rebecca Benson as Melody, Genevieve Angelson as Robyn’s sister Ruth, plus Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Season 2 guest stars include Jane Horrocks (Trollied), Giles Terera (Horrible Histories) and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa.

Perhaps best known as the home of the Emmy-nominated Schitt’s Creek (which was renewed this spring for a sixth and final season), Pop TV recently “saved” Netflix’s One Day at a Time reboot, by giving it a home for Season 4.