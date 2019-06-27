One Day at a Time Rescued by Pop, Renewed for Season 4

¡Dale One Day at a Time dale!

Pop picked up the cancelled Netflix comedy on Thursday, ordering a 13-episode Season 4, TVLine has confirmed. The resurrection comes roughly four months after the initial cancellation, and the first time a broadcast network has rescued a cancelled streaming series.

As part of the landmark deal, Season 4 will also be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, following its run on Pop. (CBS was the home of the original series that aired over 40 years ago.)

The modern-day remake of the beloved Norman Lear comedy follows a Cuban-American family led by a divorced, former military mom (Justina Machado), who is raising two teenagers — Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) — with the help of her traditional Cuban mother Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno). Rounding out the familia are good friend/landlord Schneider (Todd Grinnell) and Penelope’s boss Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky).

Lear serves as an executive producer, alongside fellow sitcom vets Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (How I Met Your Mother). Season 4 is slated to premiere in 2020.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time‘s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” Lear said in a statement.”Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

Added Royce and Calderón Kellett, “We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day At A Time. This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

One Day‘s third season ended with Penelope’s graduation from nursing school. Meanwhile, a newly sober Schneider reunited with girlfriend Avery, and Lydia and Dr. Berkowitz flew to Cuba to scatter Berto’s ashes at sea. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-” and Season 3 overall an “A.” (Read our recap.)

Are you excited for more One Day at a Time? Hit the comments with your reactions!