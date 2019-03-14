One Day at a Time Cancelled; Netflix Boss Laments 'Difficult Decision'

Lydia Alvarez has made her last grand entrance: Netflix has cancelled its acclaimed reboot of One Day at a Time after three seasons, TVLine has learned. The axing comes roughly five weeks after the release of Season 3. Sony, the studio behind the show, intends to shop the series around.

The modern-day remake of the beloved Norman Lear comedy followed a Cuban-American family led by a divorced, former military mom (Justina Machado), who was raising two teenagers — Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) — with the help of her traditional Cuban mother Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno). Rounding out the familia were good friend/landlord Schneider (Todd Grinnell) and Penelope’s boss Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky).

Lear served as an executive producer, alongside fellow sitcom vets Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (How I Met Your Mother). The cancellation caps One Day‘s run at 39 episodes.

We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season. — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019

“It’s been a great honor to work with the legendary Norman Lear,” Netflix COO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “I’ve personally spoken with Norman, and co-creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, to express my gratitude to them, all the writers, the dedicated crew and the cast including the brilliant Justina Machado and dazzling Rita Moreno for creating a series with such humor, heart and humanity. This was a very difficult decision and we’re thankful to all the fans who’ve supported the series, our partners at Sony, and all the critics who embraced it. While it’s disappointing that more viewers didn’t discover One Day at a Time, I believe the series will stand the test of time.”

One Day‘s third season ended with Penelope’s graduation from nursing school. Meanwhile, a newly sober Schneider reunited with girlfriend Avery, and Lydia and Dr. Berkowitz flew to Cuba to scatter Berto’s ashes at sea. TVLine readers gave the season series finale an average grade of “A-” and Season 3 overall an “A.” (Read our recap.)

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect One Day at a Time‘s cancellation.

