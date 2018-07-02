Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The revolution will be… binge-watched?

Just in case, TVLine presents the ultimate guide: Our brand-new Streaming Renewal Scorecard, denoting the status of the buzziest shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and CBS All Access, among other popular subscription services.

Of course, not every streaming series is included. That’d be pretty darn near impossible, given the limits of today’s science. (Our Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard can be found here, while our updated Cable Renewal Scorecard will launch on Tuesday.)

We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest renewals, cancellations and premiere dates, so we suggest you bookmark this page and check back for updates.

And now the Scorecard, grouped alphabetically by streaming service:

AMAZON PRIME

Bosch: Renewed for Season 5

Catastrophe: Renewed for Season 4

The Dangerous Book for Boys: Season 1 released March 30

The Expanse (previously on Syfy): Renewed for Season 4

Fleabag: Renewed for Season 2

Goliath: Season 2 released June 15

Lore: Renewed for Season 2

The Man in the High Castle: Renewed for Season 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

Patriot: Renewed for Season 2

Sneaky Pete: Season 2 released March 9

The Tick: Renewed for Season 2

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Series premieres Aug. 31; Already renewed for Season 2

Transparent: Renewed for (final) Season 5

APPLE’S STREAMING SERVICE (NAME/DETAILS TBA)

Amazing Stories: Ordered to Series

Are You Sleeping: Ordered to Series

Central Park: Ordered to Series (two-season commitment)

Dickinson: Ordered to Series

Little America: Ordered to Series

Little Voice: Ordered to Series

See: Ordered to Series

Untitled Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon Drama: Ordered to Series (two-season commitment)

Untitled Damien Chazelle Drama: Ordered to Series

Untitled Ronald D. Moore Space Drama: Ordered to Series

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Drama: Ordered to Series