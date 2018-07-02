Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The revolution will be… binge-watched?
Just in case, TVLine presents the ultimate guide: Our brand-new Streaming Renewal Scorecard, denoting the status of the buzziest shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and CBS All Access, among other popular subscription services.
Of course, not every streaming series is included. That’d be pretty darn near impossible, given the limits of today’s science. (Our Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard can be found here, while our updated Cable Renewal Scorecard will launch on Tuesday.)
We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest renewals, cancellations and premiere dates, so we suggest you bookmark this page and check back for updates.
And now the Scorecard, grouped alphabetically by streaming service:
AMAZON PRIME
Bosch: Renewed for Season 5
Catastrophe: Renewed for Season 4
The Dangerous Book for Boys: Season 1 released March 30
The Expanse (previously on Syfy): Renewed for Season 4
Fleabag: Renewed for Season 2
Goliath: Season 2 released June 15
Lore: Renewed for Season 2
The Man in the High Castle: Renewed for Season 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3
Patriot: Renewed for Season 2
Sneaky Pete: Season 2 released March 9
The Tick: Renewed for Season 2
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Series premieres Aug. 31; Already renewed for Season 2
Transparent: Renewed for (final) Season 5
APPLE’S STREAMING SERVICE (NAME/DETAILS TBA)
Amazing Stories: Ordered to Series
Are You Sleeping: Ordered to Series
Central Park: Ordered to Series (two-season commitment)
Dickinson: Ordered to Series
Little America: Ordered to Series
Little Voice: Ordered to Series
See: Ordered to Series
Untitled Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon Drama: Ordered to Series (two-season commitment)
Untitled Damien Chazelle Drama: Ordered to Series
Untitled Ronald D. Moore Space Drama: Ordered to Series
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Drama: Ordered to Series