Disenchantment Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Returning in 2019

Netflix is clearly enchanted by Disenchantment: The streaming service has renewed the adult animated series for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Disenchantment, which hails from Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening, debuted in August with its first 10 episodes — aka the first half of Season 1. The second set of 10 episodes will release sometime in 2019, while Season 2 will also be split among two, 10-episode releases in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” Groening said in a statement. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

Disenchantment takes place in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, and follows the misadventures of the hard-drinking Princess Bean (voiced by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson), her elf companion Elfo (Friends From College‘s Nat Faxon) and her own personal demon Luci (Man Seeking Woman‘s Eric Andre). Additional voices include Futurama vets John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille and David Herman.

In addition to Disenchantment, Netflix’s original animated series include F Is for Family (which is still awaiting a Season 3 premiere date), as well as the yet-to-be-renewed trio of BoJack Horseman, Paradise PD and TVLine #PeakTV Treasure Big Mouth.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Press PLAY on the video announcement below, then hit the comments to share your reactions!