The Crown Season 3 (Finally!) Gets November Premiere Date at Netflix

Calling all fans of The Crown: Your royally long wait for Season 3 is nearly over.

Netflix announced Monday that the period drama will return on Sunday, Nov. 17, nearly two years after Season 2 dropped in December 2017.

The Crown‘s third season will jump forward in time significantly, spanning 1964 to 1977, which prompted a recast of the show’s major roles. Newly minted Oscar winner Olivia Colman will succeed Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, while Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies will take the Prince Philip baton from Matt Smith.

Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter round out the main ensemble as Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret, respectively, while Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell has joined the cast as Camilla Parker Bowles. 'Missing' Shows: Renewed? Cancelled? On Hiatus?

Meanwhile, Netflix is already making headway on The Crown‘s fourth season, which is slated to begin production later this year. Thus far, Season 4 — which is rumored to take place in the 1980s — has added Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer (aka Princess Di) and The X-Files‘ Gillian Anderson, who has reportedly been tapped to play former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Looking forward to The Crown‘s return? Watch the premiere date announcement above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new season.