Sex Education Renewed for Season 2

Netflix’s lessons in love-making aren’t over yet: The streaming giant has renewed its dramedy Sex Education for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Season 2 will span eight installments, matching the Season 1 episode count.

Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game) as socially awkward teen Otis Milburn, who lives with his mother Jean, a sex therapist played by The X-Files‘ Gillian Anderson. When Otis’ home life is revealed at school, he realizes he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status and sets up an underground sex clinic to deal with his peers’ weird and wonderful problems.

“The reception to Season 1 has been so exciting,” Nunn said in a statement. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Added Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content: “Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education. Along with the [production company] Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”

Production on Season 2 is slated to begin this spring. Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Sex Education‘s pickup.

Are you (ahem) excited to hear Sex Education will be back?