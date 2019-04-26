Santa Clarita Diet Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix has lost its hunger for Santa Clarita Diet: The streamer has cancelled the Drew Barrymore-Timothy Olyphant zombie satire, TVLine has learned. The series’ third season — which dropped March 29 — will be its last.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” the streamer said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

The single-camera comedy from sitcom vet Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted, Sean Saves the World) launched to mixed reviews in 2017. Netflix went to great lengths to keep the series’ twist — that Barrymore’s suburban real estate agent was in fact a flesh-eating vampire — under wraps ahead of its debut. It largely succeeded.

The news comes a month after Netflix pulled the plug on another three-season show — the beloved reboot of One Day at a Time. All told, the streamer has cancelled six series so far this year, with One Day and Santa Clarita joining Friends From College, The Punisher, Jessica Jones and Travelers.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s demise.