13 Reasons Why to End With Season 4 — Plus: New Trailer Spoils Big Death

Netflix has renewed controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why for a fourth and final season, Deadline reports.

In addition, the streamer has announced that Season 3 will premiere on Friday, Aug. 23. The official logline below fails to mention the big death at the center of the third season, but the above trailer spoils it outright.

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

Earlier this month, Netflix chose to remove a graphic Season 1 sequence that depicted Katherine Langford’s Hannah taking her own life. The decision to alter the scene came in the wake of a new study that drew a connection between a spike in teen suicide and the popularity of the teen drama.

TVLine’s handy Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect 13 Reasons‘ final season pickup. An episode count and timetable for Season 4’s release have not yet been disclosed.

