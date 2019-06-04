The Ranch to End With Season 4

RELATED STORIES The Ranch Finale Recap: Colt and Abby Cliffhanger Sets the Stage for Part 7

It’s last call at Maggie’s: The Ranch‘s upcoming 20-episode fourth season (aka Parts 7 and 8) will be the Netflix comedy’s last, TVLine has learned. The series’ star, Ashton Kutcher, confirmed the news Tuesday on social media.

“The Ranch is coming to an end, but not just yet,” Kutcher announced on Twitter. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 later this year… and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!!”

The Ranch first premiered in April 2016. The R-rated multi-cam centered on Colt Bennett (Kutcher), a former semi-pro football player who returned to his family’s Colorado ranch and attempted to restore his relationships with his older brother Rooster (That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson), his mom Maggie (Terms of Endearment‘s Debra Winger) and his tough-as-nails dad Beau (A Star Is Born‘s Sam Elliott). Along the way, Colt rekindled his relationship with high school sweetheart Abby (Happy Endings‘ Elisha Cuthbert), whom he eventually married.

Masterson was eventually fired by Netflix following multiple allegations of sexual assault. The character of Rooster was killed off in a brutal motorcycle accident that would dramatically alter the series in Part 6. He was essentially replaced by Kutcher’s former Punk’d cohort Dax Shepard, who came on board as estranged cousin Luke Matthews.

Along the way, The Ranch bulked up its recurring ensemble with even more of Kutcher’s former colleagues. That ’70s Show‘s Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith and Bret Harrison, and Two and a Half Men‘s Jon Cryer and Conchata Ferrell, all have made multiple appearances.

When the sitcom signs off, The Ranch will have aired 80 total episodes, making it Netflix’s longest-running multi-camera comedy, surpassing Fuller House (which ends its fifth and final season at 75 episodes).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Ranch‘s conclusion. Are you sad to see it go? Hit the comments with your reactions!