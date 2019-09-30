Stranger Things Renewed for Season 4 — Teaser Video Confirms [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things to End With Season 4?

Even Stranger Things are on tap for Eleven, Will and the gang — and the action won’t be centered in Hawkins, Indiana, anymore — now that Netflix has ordered a fourth season of its nostalgia-filled 1980s thriller.

A teaser video for Season 4 also confirms what was widely suspected, coming out of this summer’s run: that with Will’s family having moved and some sort of loose end dangled before us over in Russia, “WE’RE NOT IN HAWKINS ANYMORE.”

The supernatural hit’s pick-up comes as part of a new, multi-year deal with creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers, who will develop series and films for Netflix.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

Stranger Things 3, which dropped on July 4, as a whole averaged a grade of “A-” with TVLine readers, as did its eventful finale, which geographically split up the group of friends in the wake of their latest win over the Mind-Flayer, and then hinted that the good guys’ latest major casualty might in fact live on to fight another day.