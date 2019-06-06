Swamp Thing Cancelled at DC Universe

Swamp Thing is about to sink back into the bog it just came out of.

DC Universe has cancelled the sci-fi drama less than a week after its May 31 premiere, TVLine has learned.

A rep for the digital subscription service declined to comment on the super-quick cancellation, but sources confirm to TVLine that the freshman series will not be back for a second season.

The live-action drama, which stars Crystal Reed (Gotham) as Abby Arcane, follows Abby as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small Louisiana town. Not long after she starts poking around, she discovers that the local swamp holds mystical and incredibly terrifying secrets, and when unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the marsh, no one is safe.

The series’ titular monster is played by Andy Bean (Power). Swamp Thing‘s cast also includes Ian Ziering (Sharknado), Kevin Durand (The Strain), Will Patton (Falling Skies), Jeryl Prescott (Ray Donovan), Jennifer Beals (The L Word) and Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen.

Swamp Thing‘s episode count was cut from 13 to 10 in April, in what would turn out to be a harbinger of the show’s eventual fate.

Do you have thoughts about Swamp Thing’s axing? Make sure to let us know in the comments!