Tell Me a Story Renewed for Season 2

CBS All Access is adding another chapter to its Story: The streaming service has renewed its fairy tale-inspired drama Tell Me a Story for Season 2.

Created by Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries), Tell Me a Story puts a modern-day, psychological-thriller spin on classic fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and Hansel and Gretel. The cast includes James Wolk, Danielle Campbell, Dania Ramirez, Billy Magnussen and Kim Cattrall.

According to CBS All Access, Season 2 will “explore a whole new set of fairy tales and characters.”

“The first season of Tell Me a Story turned conventional fairy tales on their heads, interweaving and modernizing three classic stories into a compelling thriller for today’s audiences, in a way only Kevin Williamson can,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access. “We can’t wait to surprise and entertain viewers with a whole new set of tales next season.”

New episodes of Tell Me a Story drop on Thursdays, with the Season 1 finale set for Jan. 3. The Season 2 pickup is reflected on our Streaming Renewal Scorecard.

Earlier this month, CBS All Access axed its drama series One Dollar, marking the streaming platform’s first cancellation of an original show.

Are you happy to hear that Tell Me a Story will be back? Drop a comment below.