Stana Katic's Absentia Renewed for Season 3, With New Showrunner

Absentia has been renewed for a third season — and with a few changes.

Amazon Prime announced on Thursday that the Stana Katic-led thriller has been picked up for Season 3, with a new showrunner at the helm: Will Pascoe (Orphan Black, Shut Eye), who succeeds Samantha Corbin-Miller (…who had succeeded Season 1’s Matt Cirulnick).

Season 3 opens three months after the events of Season 2, with Emily Byrne (Katic, also an executive producer) nearing the end of her suspension from the FBI and working hard to be the best possible mother to her son. Alas, everything is upended when one of ex-husband Nick’s (Patrick Heusinger) criminal cases hits too close to home and threatens the family Emily is desperately trying to hold together. The dangerous journey that follows will take Emily far from Bulgaria Boston, “testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and to finally realize her true place in the world.”

New cast members for Season 2 include Geoff Bell (ITV’s The Level) and Josette Simon (ITV’s Broadchurch) as Colin Dawkins,” a “fixer” for an international criminal organization, and Rowena Kincade, a former instructor at Quantico who years ago saw something in Emily and has kept tabs on her since — though whether she is friend or foe is unclear.

In addition to Katic and Heusinger, other returning faces include Neil Jackson (as Jack), Matthew Le Nevez (Cal), Natasha Little (Special Agent Gunnarsen), Paul Freeman (Warren) and Patrick McAuley (Flynn).

Absentia Season 2 will release sometime in the year 2020.