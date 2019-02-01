Travelers Cancelled After 3 Seasons — Watch Eric McCormack Announcement

Travelers‘ journey has ended at Netflix. The streamer has cancelled the Eric McCormack sci-fi drama after three seasons.

McCormack made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Friday.

“A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a Season 4, but many of you have been saying, ‘Look, if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is.’ Well, I’m afraid it is [the end],” he said. “Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete… Much love from 3468 in the 21st.”

Series creator Brad Wright also reacted to the cancellation on Twitter, and took a moment to thank the cast, the crew and the “#BestFansEver.”

Well, all good things… Thanks to the greatest cast, crew, directors, writers, artists and producing partners a guy could ask for. Love to you all. And to @Netflix for stepping up so we could make season 3! @Carrie_Mudd @EricMcCormack @TRVLRSseries #bestfansever — Brad Wright (@bradtravelers) February 1, 2019

McCormack starred as Grant MacLaren, the leader of a team of highly trained operatives from the future who traveled back in time to the 21st Century. There, they occupied the bodies of present-day people as part of a strategic plan to save humanity from a series of disasters.

Travelers first launched on Canada’s Showcase network back in 2016. Netflix handled international distribution, then took over as the sole production company ahead of Season 3.

The final season was released on Friday, Dec. 14, capping the series’ run at 34 episodes. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the cancellation.

