On My Block Renewed for Season 3

Let’s get the block party started: Netflix has renewed the inner-city teen drama On My Block for a third season.

The streamer announced the renewal on Twitter, with a nod to the show’s devoted fans who’ve been asking for a Season 3:

fam, our mentions will never be the same 😂 #OnMyBlockS3 is officially on the way! pic.twitter.com/4o9NHZ854J — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) April 29, 2019

Set in a tough Los Angeles neighborhood, On My Block centers on a group of teens led by Monse (Sierra Capri), a tomboy raised by a single dad. Diego Tonoco plays Cesar, who gets pulled into a gang by his ex-con brother, and Jason Genao plays math whiz Ruby. (TVLine honored Genao for his Season 2 work in our Performer of the Week column earlier this month.) Brett Gray plays brainiac Jamal, and Jessica Marie Garcia plays classmate Jasmine. All five actors are set to return for Season 3, which goes into production later this year.

Debuting in March 2018, On My Block was renewed for a second season the following month; Season 2 premiered this March. It joins the Ricky Gervais comedy After Life and comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy, which were both also renewed by Netflix for sophomore seasons this month. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Alright, On My Block fans, let’s hear from you: What do you want to see in Season 3? Hit the comments below and tell us.