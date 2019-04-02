The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The forecast is looking mighty sunny for The Umbrella Academy: Netflix has renewed its comic book adaptation for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Season 2 will span 10 hour-long installments, matching the Season 1 episode count.

Based on the comic books by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy takes place after the bizarre events of 1989, when 43 infants were inexplicably born on the same day to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before giving birth. Seven were adopted by a billionaire who created The Umbrella Academy and prepared his “children” to save the world.

Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death — but the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) and Justin Min (Ben) are all confirmed to return for Season 2, as is showrunner Steve Blackman.

Production on the sophomore run is slated to begin this summer in Toronto. Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s pickup.

