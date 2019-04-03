Ricky Gervais' After Life Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Ricky Gervais will continue to explore life after an untimely death, now that Netflix has renewed his black comedy After Life for Season 2.

After Life, which first launched on March 8, centers around Tony Johnson (Gervais), a widower who contemplates taking his own life, but instead decides to live long enough to punish the world by doing and saying just about anything he wants. Season 2 will span six half-hour installments (matching the Season 1 episode count) and premiere in 2020.

“I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming,” Gervais said in a statement. “But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Added Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, “After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix. We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand-up comedy, specials, original films and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit.”

Word of After Life‘s pickup follows recent renewals for fellow Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, The Haunting of Hill House and The Order. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Are you looking forward to a second season of After Life? Hit the comments with your reactions (and overall thoughts on Season 1).