TVLine Items: Davidson's Y&R Visit, Celine Dion Does Karaoke and More

Another Young and the Restless vet is coming home to honor the late Kristoff St. John and his character Neil.

Eileen Davidson (aka Ashley) will return for the CBS soap’s tribute episodes to St. John, who died last month at the age of 52, Soap Opera Digest reports. On April 23, Genoa City will learn of Neil’s unexpected death and then gather to remember him. A special installment, airing April 29, will feature cast members past and present sharing memories of St. John, as well as clips of memorable moments from the actor’s 28-year run on the iconic soap.

“When I was initially contacted by Y&R, it was only supposed to be for a quick visit, but after Kristoff St. John’s passing, the show asked if I would participate in their plans to honor both Neil and Kristoff,” Davidson tells Soap Opera Digest. “Luckily, I was available, and I am honored to be included in those shows.”

* Celine Dion will join James Corden during The Late Late Show‘s next Carpool Karaoke primetime special, airing Monday, May 20 on CBS.

Excited to announce our @celinedion #CarpoolKaraoke will air during our #LateLateShow Primetime Special, May 20 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/JFNXnmRYwK — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 28, 2019

* Fox News’ Justice With Judge Jeanine returns this Saturday at 9/8c, following a two-week hiatus after the cable news channel “strongly” condemned host Jeanine Pirro for questioning the national loyalty of Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who is a practicing Muslim.

* Netflix has renewed the horror drama The Order, about a fabled secret society dealing in magic and monsters, for Season 2.

* Lifetime is reviving the 2005-11 ABC reality series Supernanny, with British nanny Jo Frost returning to help parents bring order to their chaotic households. It will debut next year with 20 all-new episodes.

* Sylvester Stallone will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes of a drama series for History, The Tenderloin, based on the true story of a cop battling Italian, Jewish and Irish gangs in turn-of-the-century New York.

* HBO has released a teaser for the new Zendaya-led, high school-set drama Euphoria (premiere date TBA):

* HBO has released a trailer for the limited series Chernobyl, starring Mad Men alum Jared Harris and premiering Monday, May 6:

* AMC has released a trailer for the second and final season of The Son, premiering Saturday, April 27:

