The Haunting of Hill House Renewed for Season 2 — Get Ready for a 'New Story' Featuring 'All New Characters'

Great news for anyone looking to unload a cursed crib: Netflix is bringing The Haunting of Hill House back for a second season. But in an anthological — yet widely expected — twist, Season 2 will focus on a new jinxed dwelling and, as a result, feature “a new story with all new characters,” per the streamer, which is now referring to the series simply as “The Haunting anthology.”

UPDATE: Season 2, bowing in 2020, is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and will be based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which is set at a old country mansion.

The renewal is part of a multi-year overall television deal Netflix has brokered with Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and EP Trevor Macy to develop and produce new series.

Regarding the new installment of Haunting, Flanagan previously told TVLine that it was unlikely we would see Olivia, Hugh and the rest of the Crain family in Season 2. “We tied up all of those threads exactly how they should be,” he explained. “I don’t really see a need to revisit those characters, even in cameos.” It remains unclear if Haunting‘s Season 1 ensemble — which included Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser and Timothy Hutton — will be playing any of the new Season 2 characters.

“Mike and Trevor are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix, in a statement. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

Haunting of Hill House, which launched last fall to scary-good reviews, was based on Shirley Jackson’s horror novel of the same name.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Haunting‘s pickup.