TVLine Items: Paula Patton's BET+ Pilot, Kominsky Return Date and More

Paula Patton (Somewhere Between, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol) will headline the two-hour movie/backdoor pilot Sacrifice for the upcoming streaming service BET+.

The legal thriller — premiering in 2020 and serving as the foundation for a possible series — follows entertainment lawyer Daniella Hernandez (Patton) as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients.

“Daniella has a reputation that proves problematic to L.A. law enforcement, forcing her to be at odds with her sorority sister turned nemesis District Attorney Beverly Rucker (Survivor’s Remorse‘s Erica Ash),” reads the official synopsis. “In an attempt to protect her often unscrupulous clients, Daniella enlists the services of her resourceful assistant and a young ex-hacker and tech genius.”

* The Kominsky Method will return for Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 25 on Netflix.

* Bravo’s Queer as Folk reboot and E!’s adaptation of the novel One of Us Is Lying are both moving to NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service, per The Hollywood Reporter. (Queer as Folk is in the development stage, while One of Us Is Lying has received a pilot order.)

* Homeland has added Cliff Chamberlain (Altered Carbon, State of Affairs) to its Season 8 cast, according to our sister site Deadline. He will recur as Mike Dunne, the CIA station chief in Kabul.

* Showtime is developing an adaptation of Mervyn Peake’s fantasy novel trilogy Gormenghast, written by Toby Whithouse (Doctor Who) and executive-produced by (of course) Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, American Gods) and Akiva Goldsman (Titans), per Deadline.

* HBO has handed a six-episode series order to Betty, a skateboarding comedy inspired by the indie film Skate Kitchen. That film’s director Crystal Moselle will serve as co-creator, along with Lesley Arfin (Love).

* The stand-up special Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones will premiere Monday, Aug. 26 on Netflix. Watch a teaser (warning: salty language):

