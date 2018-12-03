YOU Moving to Netflix for Season 2

Joe Goldberg apparently will find his next obsession at Netflix: The Lifetime drama YOU will move to the streaming service for its second season.

Though Lifetime initially had renewed the Penn Badgley-led series for a second season, before Season 1 had even premiered, the cable network has opted not to air the sophomore run, citing low ratings as a major factor in the decison.

“Lifetime had an incredible experience working with Greg Bertlanti, Sera Gamble and the entire team on YOU for Season 1,” the network said in a statement. “We wish the cast and crew the best as the series continues on at Netflix and can’t wait for the opportunity to work with the creative team again.”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, YOU stars Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a bookstore employee who instantly falls for, then obsessively stalks, a customer-turned-love interest named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). In the Season 1 finale — Spoiler Alert! — Beck ultimately died at Joe’s hand, and Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace showed up in a cliffhanger ending.

Season 2, which will loosely follow the events of Kepnes’ follow-up Hidden Bodies, will move the action to Los Angeles.

“There’s a lot of great story in the second book that we’re going to be able to do, but in our way,” executive producer Sera Gamble told TVLine in November. “Los Angeles is a completely different vibe… We started the writers’ room for Season 2 by being like, ‘Joe moves to L.A. and he completely hates it. Let’s talk about how much fun that is.'”

This is not the first time a Lifetime series has jumped to a different platform during its run: The fourth and final season of UnREAL was dropped on Hulu, instead of its original network, earlier this year.