YOU Renewed for Season 2 at Lifetime Ahead of Series Premiere

Lifetime’s stalker problem isn’t going away: TVLine has learned that the network has already renewed the upcoming psychological thriller YOU, starring Gossip Girl vet Penn Badgley, for Season 2. The pickup comes more than a month ahead of the series’ September premiere.

Adapted by Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Arrow) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians, Supernatural) from Caroline Kepnes’ novel, the show centers around bookstore owner Joe (Badgley), who becomes obsessed with aspiring writer Beck (Once Upon a Time‘s Elizabeth Lail). He then uses social media to keep tabs on her and remove any possible obstacles to their romance. Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Zach Cherry (Crashing) and Luca Padovan round out the ensemble, while John Stamos (Fuller House) appears as a special guest star.

In the second season — which is based on the follow-up novel Hidden Bodies — “Joe ventures into even riskier, bolder territory as his quest takes him across the country from New York to Los Angeles,” per the network’s official description. “Now, he must face the darkest parts of his past as he tries to make a future for himself and the woman he loves.”

YOU makes its series debut on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10/9c on Lifetime; production on Season 2 begins later this year in L.A.