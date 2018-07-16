UnREAL Cancelled: Fourth and Final Season Is Streaming on Hulu Right Now

Beginning today, July 16, Hulu is streaming the final eight episodes of UnREAL, which has been quietly cancelled after four seasons.

As previously rumored, Season 4 has moved to Hulu as part of a new deal struck between the streaming service and A+E Studios. There is no word yet if the episodes will eventually air on Lifetime.

The truncated swan song finds Rachel and Quinn returning to the set of Everlasting for an “All Stars”-themed season. New cast members include François Arnaud (Midnight, Texas), Natalie Hall (True Blood), Meagan Holder (Pitch) and newcomer Alejandro Muñoz.

Both Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby step behind the camera for the final season, with Zimmer directing one episode and Appleby directing two (including the series finale).

UnREAL was a critical success in Season 1, earning an AFI Award, a Critics’ Choice Award (for Zimmer) and two Emmy nominations. It then suffered a sophomore slump that resulted in one of TVLine’s Best Shows of 2015 becoming one of the Worst Shows of 2016.

After an 18-month hiatus, Season 3 premiered back in February and averaged 270,000 total viewers and just under a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — about half of its sophomore run numbers, and down 66 percent from its freshman run. It wrapped with a two-hour season finale on April 23.

Your thoughts on UnREAL‘s cancellation? The surprise final season drop on Hulu? Sound off below.