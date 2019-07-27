RELATED STORIES The Expanse Renewed for Season 5

The Expanse is settling in quite nicely at its new home: Amazon has renewed the sci-fi drama for Season 5, it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The renewal comes well ahead of The Expanse‘s Season 4 premiere on Friday, Dec. 13, when all episodes will be released. The fourth season will find the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. “Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets,” per the season’s official logline, “which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus, the first of these planets, larger dangers await the explorers.” (Watch a trailer for Season 4 here.)

Originally cancelled by Syfy in May 2018 after three seasons, The Expanse was then rescued by Amazon just two weeks later. New cast additions for Season 4 include Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Rosa Gilmore (The Other Two), Keon Alexander (Tyrant) and Jess Salgueiro (Saving Hope).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Expanse‘s pickup. Are you excited about the news? Drop a comment below.