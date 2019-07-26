Big Mouth Scores Three-Season Renewal From Netflix

RELATED STORIES Lucifer's Final Season Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger -- Get Details

Lucifer's Final Season Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger -- Get Details OITNB Final Season Premiere Recap: 'It's All Different Now'

Netflix just gave a Hormone Monster-sized renewal to Big Mouth, ordering three additional seasons (four, five and six) of the Emmy Award-nominated animated series. The show was already renewed for a third season, which arrives this fall.

The announcement was made Friday, along with the news that Brutus Pink — Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett’s animation production company — has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce additional animated shows and movies.

Big Mouth features the voices of Kroll and John Mulaney as a pair of seventh graders navigating the uncomfortable world of puberty. (Kroll also voices Maury, a Hormone Monster responsible for causing endless embarrassment to his pre-adolescent charges.) Additional voices include Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells, Paula Pell, June Diane Raphael and Gina Rodriguez, among others.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

Your thoughts on Big Mouth‘s big renewal? Hopes for your favorite characters as we head into Season 3 (and 4 and 5 and 6)? Drop ’em all in a comment below.