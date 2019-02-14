TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed at Amazon, GH's Jax Returns and More

Jack Ryan’s mission will continue: Amazon has renewed Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Season 3, the streamer announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Jack Ryan, starring The Office alum John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst, debuted last August, and was renewed for a second season prior to its premiere. Season 2, which will feature Game of Thrones vet Tom Wlaschiha as a mysterious foreign operative, does not yet have a premiere date.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Having wrapped his run as The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thorne, Ingo Rademacher is heading back to ABC’s General Hospital to build on Jax’s legacy. Watch his announcement video here.

* Netflix has ordered a sequel to the romantic comedy The Kissing Booth, with stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi all set to return. The streamer released a promo to celebrate the news:

* American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for an eighth season at NBC, to go into production this spring and air in summer.

* In addition to American Idol‘s regular Sunday episodes — which kick off March 3 — ABC has announced a handful of bonus episodes. One will air Wednesday, March 6, while the others will air on Mondays for five consecutive weeks, beginning March 18. Every episode will be two hours long and will begin at 8/7c.

* Season 2 of the Amazon comedy Fleabag, starring Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will debut Friday, May 17 on the streaming service.

* Season 7 of Fox’s MasterChef Junior will now premiere Tuesday, March 12; the Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai will now in turn launch Tuesday, March 19.

* HBO is developing Adam Silvera’s novel They Both Die at the End into a half-hour series, written by Chris Kelly (The Other Two) and executive-produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions. The book is set in the near-future where everyone receives a bureaucratic phone call notifying them at the start of their last day on earth.

* Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be the first guest on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, premiering Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11 pm. Watch a promo below:

* Bridezillas returns for an all-new Season 12 on Friday, March 15 at 10/9c on WEtv — watch the meltdown-filled trailer here:

