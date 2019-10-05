Star Trek: Discovery: Burnham Faces the Future in New Season 3 Teaser Trailer

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Video: Can a 1,000-Year Time Jump One-Up the Popular Captain Pike Arc?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Video: Can a 1,000-Year Time Jump One-Up the Popular Captain Pike Arc? Star Trek: Picard: Patrick Stewart and Crew (Including Some TNG Folk) on Engaging With the Captain Once More

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery is boldly going where no Trek series has gone before.

The CBS All Access sci-fi series returns for Season 3 next year, with Michael Burnham and her Discovery crewmates finding themselves nearly a thousand years in the future after traveling through a wormhole. And in a new teaser trailer, unveiled by series star Sonequa Martin-Green at New York Comic Con on Saturday, we see Burnham arrive in a strange new world — a world where Starfleet seemingly no longer exists. “You believe in ghosts,” a new character named Cleveland “Book” Booker (played by Supergirl‘s David Ajala) scoffs when he spots the Starfleet insignia on her chest.

Burnham is soon reunited, though, with Saru, Tilly and her old Discovery crew, and they meet a man who sees them as a chance to relaunch Starfleet in the future. (We also get a glimpse at some super cool futuristic weapons.) But not everyone is all that optimistic: “Let’s see how this plays out, shall we?” a skeptical Georgiou says.

Popular on TVLine

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the new season of Discovery, and then hit the comments and tell us, Trekkies: What are you hoping to see in Season 3?