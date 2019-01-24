TVLine Items: Queer Eye Heads to Japan, Abby's Premiere Date and More

The Fab Five are taking a trip across the globe: Queer Eye will film a four-episode special in Japan, Netflix announced on Twitter.

Experts Tan, Karamo, Jonathan, Bobby and Antoni will enlist the help of “local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.”

As previously reported, Queer Eye Season 3 will premiere later this year, with the Fab Five based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

* NBC is adding executive producer Michael Schur’s Abby’s to its Thursday menu. The bar-set sitcom starring Natalie Morales will take over the 9:30/8:30c perch (currently being occupied by The Good Place) beginning March 28.

* Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient) and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) will guest-star during Season 2 of Amazon’s Fleabag, our sister site Deadline reports.

* AMC has renewed the unscripted series Ride With Norman Reedus for Season 4. The program returns for its third season on Sunday, Feb. 10 at midnight, following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

* Netflix has renewed the animated comedy F Is for Family for Season 4, to premiere in 2020.

* Amazon announced today it will launch Jim Gaffigan’s seventh stand-up special, Quality Time, as its first original stand-up comedy special, to premiere later this year.

* Netflix has released a second trailer for its live-action adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name. All 10 episodes drop on Friday, Feb. 15:

