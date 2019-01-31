Fuller House Renewed for Fifth, Final Season: 'We Saved the Best for Last'

It looks like we’ll get to see that wedding — and find out the name of Stephanie and Jimmy’s baby — after all! Netflix is bringing Fuller House back for a fifth and final season, TVLine has learned. The farewell episodes (exact count TBD) will arrive this fall.

A spinoff of the classic family sitcom Full House — which ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC — Fuller House follows grown-up D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as they move back into the iconic San Francisco house to raise families of their own. Fuller’s roster of regulars includes Scott Weinger as D.J.’s high school sweetheart Steve, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Kimmy’s ex-husband Fernando, Adam Hagenbuch as Kimmy’s brother Jimmy, Soni Nicole Bringas as Kimmy and Fernando’s daughter Ramona, Michael Campion as D.J.’s oldest son Jackson, Elias Harger as D.J.’s middle son Max, and Dashiell and Fox Messitt pulling double duty as D.J.’s baby Tommy.

Almost every major character from Full House — John Stamos (Jesse), Bob Saget (Danny), Dave Coulier (Joey), Lori Loughlin (Becky), and Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (Nicky and Alex) — has returned for the spinoff, save for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle). After numerous attempts to get the actresses back on set, former showrunner Jeff Franklin told TVLine, “Personally, I’ve given up asking them. The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming. It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not.” (Franklin was fired in Feb. 2018 over allegations of on-set misconduct.)

Fuller House‘s 13-episode fourth season, which dropped on Dec. 13, introduced some major life changes for the show’s multi-family ensemble. Not only did Kimmy, acting as a surrogate, give birth to Jimmy and Stephanie’s daughter, but Jimmy also proposed to Stephanie, making her an official Gibbler-to-be.

How do you hope it all ends? Hit PLAY on the cast’s farewell message above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Fuller House’s fifth, final season below.