TVLine Items: Atypical Return Date, Affair Vet Is New Girlfriend and More

Atypical‘s return is just one month away: The 10-episode third season will be released Friday, Nov. 1 on Netflix.

Among the recurring players joining the coming-of-age series are Sara Gilbert (The Conners) as Sam’s new Ethics professor and Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as his art professor.

* Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair) will star in the third season of the Starz anthology The Girlfriend Experience as a neuroscientist who learns that her client sessions provide her with an edge in the London tech world… until she begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether.

* The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will star in and executive-produce a travelogue series for the forthcoming short-form streaming platform Quibi, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will recur on ABC’s midseason drama For Life, for which he serves as an executive producer. He will play Cassius Dawkins, a tough, long-term inmate who has been newly transferred to Bellmore prison.

* Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) has joined CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand, playing Lloyd Henreid, a petty criminal who becomes fiercely loyal to Randall Flagg aka the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Winston Duke (Black Panther, Us) will star in Apple TV+’s Swagger, which explores the world of youth basketball — “the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.”

