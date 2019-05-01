PEN15 and Ramy Renewed at Hulu

Two of Hulu’s freshman comedies have passed with flying colors. The streamer has renewed PEN15 and Ramy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

PEN15 stars co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, “where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen,” per the official description. Erskine and Konkle are joined in the cast by actual teens playing their middle school classmates. Season 1 debuted back in February; Season 2 will consist of 14 episodes.

Ramy stars stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef — who co-created and writes the show as well — as a first-generation Egyptian-American living in New Jersey who finds himself caught “between a Muslim community who believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences,” per the synopsis. Jerrod Carmichael serves as an executive producer. Season 1 debuted earlier this month; Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes.

The two comedies join fellow Hulu freshman comedy Shrill, starring SNL‘s Aidy Bryant, which earned a Season 2 renewal earlier this month. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Which Hulu renewal are you happiest to hear about? Share your thoughts on the news in a comment below.