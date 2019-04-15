Shrill Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Annie Easton’s journey of self-discovery isn’t over just yet: Hulu has renewed its Aidy Bryant-led comedy Shrill for Season 2, exactly one month after its debut.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s sophomore run will span eight episodes, which is up from the six installments included in Season 1. It’s not yet clear how the renewal might affect Bryant’s stay on Saturday Night Live, where she’s been a cast member since 2012.

Based on Lindy West’s 2016 memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, the series stars Bryant as Annie, an overweight young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. While trying to start her career as a writer, Annie juggles bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss. Luka Jones (People of Earth), John Cameron Mitchell (Girls), Lolly Adefope (Channel 4’s Damned) and relative newcomer Ian Owens also star. (Shrill‘s first season earned a “B-” review from TVLine editor Dave Nemetz.)

Earlier this month, Hulu renewed its sci-fi comedy Future Man for a third and final season, while Marvel’s Runaways also recently scored a Season 3 pickup. Shrill, meanwhile, is expected to return in 2020.

