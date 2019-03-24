Runaways Renewed for Season 3 That Will 'Deepen' Ties to Marvel Universe — Watch Hulu Announcement Video

Marvel’s Runaways are gonna keep on running, in the direction of deeper ties to the greater Marvel universe.

TVLine has confirmed that the comic books-based series has been renewed for a 10-episode Season 3. The news comes three months after the premiere of Season 2, which released 13 episodes on Dec. 21.

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a statement. “Season 3 will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Coming off of Netflix’s rat-a-tat-tat cancellation of its five Marvel series, Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb had cause to celebrate, saying in a statement, “Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

Runaways costar James Marsters leaked the news at the Lexington Comic & Toy Con on Sunday. Watch video below:

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Runaways‘ Year 3 pickup.

Are you looking forward to another season of Marvel’s Runaways?