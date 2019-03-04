TVLine Items: Parenthood Vet's New Hubby Role, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Ginnifer Goodwin has found her new TV husband: Parenthood alum Sam Jaeger will play the actress’ spouse in the CBS All Access dramedy Why Women Kill, from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, our sister site Deadline reports.

The forthcoming series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ’80s (Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (TBD), each dealing with infidelity in her marriage. It will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Jaeger’s Rob is a quintessential early ’60s catered-to husband who enjoys being the benevolent provider — as long as his wife remains the subservient homemaker.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Queer Eye Season 3, debuting Friday, March 15:

* The syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall, hosted by the former Today co-anchor, will launch on Monday, Sept. 9.

* CBS All Access has renewed the cop comedy series No Activity for Season 3.

* Following Free Solo‘s Oscar win, National Geographic Documentary Films has greenlit a film documenting the 2018 rescue of a Thai soccer team trapped deep inside a flooding cave, from Academy Award-winning director Kevin Macdonald (One Day in September).

* Hulu has released a new trailer for the anthology series The Act, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King as a mother and daughter with a toxic relationship. The first two episodes premiere Wednesday, March 20, with the remaining six episodes streaming weekly.

