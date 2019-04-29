The Twilight Zone Revival Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

CBS All Access wants to stay in The Twilight Zone a little longer. The streaming service’s revival has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes less than a month into The Twilight Zone‘s first season, which premiered on April 1.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

An episode count for Season 2 was not announced.

Hosted and narrated by Peele, who also serves as an executive producer, the Twilight Zone revival is described as a “modern reimagining” of the beloved 1960s sci-fi anthology. And it boasts a star-studded cast, too: The first five episodes, which are now available to stream, have featured Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and John Cho (The Exorcist), among others.

TVLine editor Dave Nemetz gave the revival a “B+” review ahead of its premiere, remarking that the show “proves itself a worthy successor to the original while updating its familiar formula for the modern world we live in.”

New episodes of The Twilight Zone drop Thursdays on CBS All Access. Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the show’s pickup.

