Hanna Renewed for Season 2

Hanna‘s mission isn’t ending anytime soon: Amazon has renewed the international thriller for a second season, which will debut next year, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“I am very much looking forward to taking Hanna on the next stage of her journey,” creator David Farr said in a statement. “It’s been a wonderful experience so far, and I feel hugely supported by NBCU, Working Title and Amazon. The next season will take us into a whole new imaginative world. I can’t wait to explore fresh terrain for this lonely young woman who wants only to belong, but who has to fight every day just to survive.”

Based on the 2011 film, Hanna stars newcomer Esmé Creed-Miles as the titular teen, who was raised by her father Erik (Joel Kinnaman) in the woods to be a fierce fighter. Once separated from her dad, Hanna has to learn how to survive in the real world… and where she came from in the first place. Mireille Enos co-stars as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler, who’s spent years trying to track down Hanna and her father.

Hanna debuted last month on Amazon with an eight-episode freshman season. Farr will return for Season 2 as writer and executive producer.

Looking forward to more adventures with Hanna? Drop your thoughts on the renewal, and the first season, in the comments.