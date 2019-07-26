Runaways Season 3, Abigail Spencer's Revenge Drama and Kat Dennings' Dollface Get Hulu Premiere Dates

RELATED STORIES Runaways Renewed for Season 3 That Will 'Deepen' Ties to Marvel Universe

Running, revenge, and rebounding from a bad romance are all on Hulu’s slate for the fall.

The streamer on Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour announced a slew of premiere dates for the rest of the year, including Season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways, which will release all 10 episodes on Friday, Dec. 13.

Season 3 finds the Runaways frantically searching for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina, while contending with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico eventually draws the gang into a dark realm ruled by the sorceress Morgan le Fay, to be played by Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals).

Also on Hulu’s docket:

* Dollface, starring Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) as a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, will released all 10 episodes on Friday, Nov. 15. Brenda Song (Station 19), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) also star.

* Reprisal, a hyper-noir revenge tale starring Abigail Spencer (Timeless) as a femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads, will release all 10 episodes on Friday, Dec. 6. Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor also star.

* As previously announced, Wu-Tang: An American Saga will debut Wednesday, Sept. 4 (with three episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday), while Looking for Alaska, a limited series based on the best-selling John Green novel of the same name, will release all eight episodes on Friday, Oct. 18.

