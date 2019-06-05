Elizabeth Hurley to Play Sorceress Morgan le Fay on Marvel's Runaways

RELATED STORIES Ghost Rider Among Two New Marvel Series Coming to Hulu

Someone wicked this way comes to Marvel’s Runaways.

TVLine has learned that Elizabeth Hurley has been cast in the coveted, plum role of Marvel villainess Morgan le Fay, to appear during Season 3 of the Hulu series (premiere date TBA).

Described as an iconic villain from Marvel comics, Morgan le Fay is a student of Merlin and as such is considered the greatest sorceress of all time. With a black crow as her familiar and the ability to 1) enchant objects, 2) manipulate mystic energy and 3) astral project, she is powerful and intelligent while also wielding a cut-throat wit.

“Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters,” says Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb.

Hurley’s previous TV credits include four seasons of The Royals, plus Gossip Girl (where she first worked with Runaways showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage) and the title role in BBC mini Christabel.

Earlier this spring, Hulu ordered two new Marvel series: Marvel’s Ghost Rider, in which demon-bound antihero Robbie Reyes (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Gabriel Luna) brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, and Marvel’s Helstrom, which follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of (ahem) “a mysterious and powerful serial killer.”

