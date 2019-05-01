Ghost Rider Among Two New Marvel Series Coming to Hulu in 2020

The Runaways are getting a hot-headed Marvel friend over on Hulu.

Hulu — which is 60-percent owned by Disney — announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its partnership with Marvel Television by ordering two new series: Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Marvel’s Helstrom, both on track for 2020 premieres.

Ghost Rider, here in the form of Robbie Reyes, is a quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Robbie lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.

UPDATE: Per our sister site Variety, Gabriel Luna — who previously played a version of the character during Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4 — will star as Ghost Rider in the Hulu series, but this will be a “completely new iteration” of the role.

Marvel’s Ghost Rider will be executive-produced by Ingrid Escajeda (Justified), who will serve as showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb.

Helstrom, which appears to be a bit of a loosey-goosey adaptation, focuses on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of “a mysterious and powerful serial killer.” The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down “the terrorizing worst of humanity.” (In the comic books, Daimon was no less than the Son of Satan.) Marvel’s Helstrom is executive-produced by Paul Zbyszewski (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who will serve as showrunner, and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

Both series are co-productions between Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.