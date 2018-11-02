Kat Dennings Comedy Dollface Lands 10-Episode Series Order at Hulu

Kat Dennings can officially make herself comfortable at Hulu: The streaming service has handed a 10-episode series order to Dollface, a comedy starring the 2 Broke Girls actress, TVLine has learned.

The project, which initially received a pilot order almost a year ago, follows a young woman who — after getting dumped by her longtime boyfriend — must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

“Reading [series creator] Jordan [Weiss]’s script was like opening a window into my own brain,” Dennings said in a statement. “I’m so inspired by the stellar team we have around us and the unique world of this show, especially with [director] Matt Spicer at the helm.”

Added Craig Erwich, Hulu’s senior vice president of content: “Jordan is an exciting, new voice that has something specific and provocative to say about her generation. As we seek out fresh perspectives and new, thought-provoking projects, Dollface is exactly the type of relatable, yet distinct, series we know our audience will love. We can’t wait to work with Jordan and Kat, as well as our partners at ABC Signature Studios, LuckyChap Entertainment and Clubhouse Pictures, to bring this series to life.”

Dennings also will executive-produce Dollface, which is set to begin production in 2019. Does the show sound like something you’ll watch?