TVLine Items: Mary J. Blige to Scream, Jane Lynch's Maisel Encore and More

Mary J. Blige might want to put her singing voice to rest and start working on her screaming.

The Grammy-winning singer/actress will appear on MTV’s Scream during the rebooted Season 3, the network announced on Thursday. Blige will play Sherry Elliot, the mother of local football star Deion, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him.

Blige — who earned an Oscar nomination for the film Mudbound and co-starred in NBC’s The Wiz Live! — can also been seen in Netflix’s upcoming series The Umbrella Academy.

Scream‘s three-night, six-hour third season does not yet have an airdate.

* Jane Lynch is set to reprise her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel role as comedienne Sophie Lennon in two Season 2 episodes, per Deadline.

* Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) has joined the cast of the midseason CBS drama The Code, replacing Dave Annable as Capt. John “Abe” Abraham, a prosecutor for whom becoming a Marine is a longstanding family tradition, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Anne With an E — a Canadian drama loosely based on the novel Anne of Green Gables, which streams on Netflix stateside — has been renewed for Season 3.

* The two-hour Good Witch Halloween movie will air on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

* USA Network’s music showcase series Real Country (premiering Nov. 13) has added singers Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd and Big & Rich as celebrity guests. Iconic musician Willie Nelson will also make a special appearance on the program.

* The 6th biennial Stand Up to Cancer telecast — airing live and commercial-free on more than 50 networks on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 pm ET — will feature the following celebrity participants: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Trevor Noah, Keith Urban, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza and David Spade.

