The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 4

Renewed be the fruit: The Handmaid’s Tale will be back for Season 4, Hulu announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The dystopian drama currently is nearing the end of its third season at the streaming service. Season 3 has proven polarizing among fans and critics, with June’s near-constant despair — which approached a zenith in Episode 9 — making it seem as though the heroine might lose her battle against Gilead’s religious misogyny after all.

The Season 3 finale will begin streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

In related news from Hulu’s TCA session: The streamer also ordered Love, Beth, a half-hour comedy created by and starring Amy Schumer, and a cooking show from Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi; Mahershala Ali (True Detective) will join Ramy Season 2; and we now know premiere dates for Dollface (starring 2 Broke Girls‘ Kat Dennings) and Season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways.

