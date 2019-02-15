TVLine Items: Barry Sets Return Date, Chicago P.D. Casts Daughter and More

Barry has received his next assignment: Season 2 of the HBO hitman comedy will debut Sunday, March 31 at 10/9c, the network has revealed.

The Emmy-winning comedy, starring Bill Hader as a disenchanted contract killer who decides to pursue an acting career in L.A., also released a new (and very brief) teaser to announce the date — press PLAY above to watch it.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago P.D. has cast Nicki Micheaux (Animal Kingdom, The Shield) in a recurring role as politician Jasmine Price, the daughter of Wendell Pierce’s character Ray Price, according to our sister site Deadline.

* Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) has joined the cast of the Fox comedy pilot Richard Lovely, per Deadline. She’ll play Alana, the mother of a disgruntled children’s book author whose beloved character Mr. Mouse begins appearing in his real life.

* Katja Herbers (Westworld, The Leftovers) will star in CBS’ supernatural drama pilot Evil, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King. Per The Hollywood Reporter, she will play forensic psychologist Kristen Benoist, who teams up with a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor to investigate unexplained phenomena.

* Netflix has renewed the ‘tween sitcom Alex & Katie for a third season, EW.com reports, and is also bringing back its Carmen Sandiego reboot for a second season.

* Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels offshoot has cast Jessica Garza (The Purge) and Johnathan Nieves in the series regular roles of Josefina and Mateo Vega.

* Caitlin McGee (Grey’s Anatomy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has been cast in one of the lead roles in NBC’s drama pilot Bluff City Law, our sister site Variety reports. She’ll play lawyer Sydney Keller, who joins her father’s Memphis law firm to take on controversial civil rights cases.

