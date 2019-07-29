TVLine Items: Denise Richards on BH90210, Ballers Premiere and More

BH90210 is getting a visit from a real housewife of Beverly Hills: RHOBH star Denise Richards will appear in the upcoming Fox “reboot” as a heightened version of herself, TVLine has confirmed.

Tori Spelling broke the news of Richards’ casting with an Instagram photo and the caption, “Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards.” Richards responded with, “Thank you for including me T… and having me [be] part of the BH90210 journey. Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys.”

Richards guest-starred in the original Beverly Hills, 90210 Season 2 finale as Kelly Taylor’s cousin Robin McGill.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c.

* HBO’s Ballers will return for its fifth season on Sunday, Aug. 25. Watch a trailer below:

People don’t hand things over, you just gotta f**king take it. #Ballers returns August 25 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/dyDa3Fy9IV — Ballers (@BallersHBO) July 28, 2019

* Netflix has renewed Trinkets for a second and final season, for which Sarah Goldfinger (Charmed) will serve as showrunner. Watch an announcement video below:

* Anna Grace Barlow (The Fosters, Scream Queens) will recur on The Young and the Restless as Zoe, a character with a “surprising connection” to a member of Genoa City’s jet set, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Helen Hunt (Mad About You) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) will star in World on Fire, a seven-hour World War II drama for Masterpiece on PBS. The drama “follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people in five countries as they grapple with the effects of the war on their everyday lives,” per the network’s description.

* Amazon has renewed the fantasy drama Carnival Row for Season 2, ahead of its series debut on Friday, Aug. 30.

* Season 3 of Get Shorty will premiere Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 pm on Epix.

* PBS has released a trailer for Sanditon, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel starring Theo James (Divergent) and Rose Williams (Reign). The eight-hour series airs in 2020 on Masterpiece on PBS.

